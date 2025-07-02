Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $315.32, but opened at $306.59. Zscaler shares last traded at $310.18, with a volume of 418,299 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. BNP Paribas raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,182.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.41.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,385,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 95,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,683,600. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.72, for a total value of $6,033,207.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,075,531.52. This trade represents a 42.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,793 shares of company stock valued at $58,752,794. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

