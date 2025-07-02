Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ameren by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth about $19,367,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ameren by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

