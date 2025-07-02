iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stake Decreased by Instrumental Wealth LLC

Instrumental Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Instrumental Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Instrumental Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,378,000 after acquiring an additional 422,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,239,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after buying an additional 2,499,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,417,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,873,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,497,000 after buying an additional 88,443 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $339.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.80 and a 200-day moving average of $319.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $340.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

