310,011 Shares in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 310,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,159,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ENFR opened at $31.55 on Wednesday. Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.3771 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

