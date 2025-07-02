Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.69. The company had a trading volume of 140,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.27. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $207.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

