Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.22 Million Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,255,000 after buying an additional 41,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,680,000 after purchasing an additional 57,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,378,000 after buying an additional 851,586 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,107,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,825,000 after buying an additional 376,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,446,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,337. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.97 and a twelve month high of $64.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.