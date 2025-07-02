Acuitas Investments LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS)

Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 456,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLS. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 100,808.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telos by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC bought a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Telos by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

TLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Telos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $230.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. Telos Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

