Acuitas Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 100.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,420,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,654 shares during the quarter. Accuray accounts for about 2.2% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Accuray worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accuray by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Accuray by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,979,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 189,414 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Accuray by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Accuray stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $139.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.26. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $113.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.53 million. Accuray had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

