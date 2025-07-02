Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC cut its position in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 714,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435,812 shares during the period. Oportun Financial accounts for 3.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.98% of Oportun Financial worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $295.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oportun Financial from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Oportun Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

