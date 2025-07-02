D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.19. 13,478,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 47,389,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QBTS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.61.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 227.95% and a negative net margin of 617.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at D-Wave Quantum

In related news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $731,085.60. Following the sale, the director owned 57,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,670.40. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $208,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 119,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,554.92. This trade represents a 9.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,636,796 shares of company stock worth $27,872,091. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 63,799 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $1,061,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About D-Wave Quantum

(Get Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.