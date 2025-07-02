Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 18,259,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 26,318,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $1,051,137.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,253,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $171,597.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,010.96. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,519. Insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Archer Aviation by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 38.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 430,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 118,598 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 89.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Archer Aviation by 6.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 38,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

