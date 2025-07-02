Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $16.43 Million Stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $16,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-On in the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-On by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after acquiring an additional 23,504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Snap-On by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap-On by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-On in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-On from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.83.
Snap-On Stock Performance
Shares of Snap-On stock traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $319.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,287. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Snap-On Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $373.90.
Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.
Snap-On Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,104,483.50. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total transaction of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,482,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
About Snap-On
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
