Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Hess by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 19,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,933,690.79. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

HES opened at $141.10 on Wednesday. Hess Corporation has a 52-week low of $123.79 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.90. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.