Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases 4,341 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $140.74. 78,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,882. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.35 and a 200-day moving average of $145.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

