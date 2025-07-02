Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 15.1% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.2%

RSP opened at $183.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

