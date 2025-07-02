Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Boosted by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,143 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.7% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VWO opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

