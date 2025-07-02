Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $2,246,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 58,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $303.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $304.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.