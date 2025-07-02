First Bank & Trust Purchases 260 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,442,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.67. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on O. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.