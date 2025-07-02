Best Nuclear Stocks Worth Watching – July 1st

GE Vernova, Berkshire Hathaway, NextEra Energy, Vistra, and Constellation Energy are the five Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are the total inventory of nuclear warheads and weapons-grade fissile materials (such as highly enriched uranium and plutonium) that a state possesses. They typically include both deployed strategic weapons and non-deployed reserves—sometimes subdivided into tactical (non-strategic) arsenals. The size and composition of a country’s nuclear stocks indicate its overall nuclear capability and deterrence posture. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $31.69 on Tuesday, hitting $497.47. 3,628,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $448.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.45. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $532.59. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.97.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $486.73. 2,143,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,385,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $504.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.91. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.82 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.16. 12,498,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,979,936. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST stock traded down $7.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.55. 3,753,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,165,321. Vistra has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $199.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ CEG traded down $12.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.71. 2,025,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,655,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.54. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $352.00.

