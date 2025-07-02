Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 355 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 3.8% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in AutoZone by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 159 shares in the company, valued at $581,940. This represents a 96.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. The trade was a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,999,089. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,716.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,698.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,538.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,801.49 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $36.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price target on AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.24.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

