New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,415 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 39,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $6,581,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 22.7% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 122,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th.

Amdocs Trading Up 1.0%

Amdocs stock opened at $92.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.07. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $77.17 and a 12 month high of $95.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.39%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.42%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

