Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,393,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,885 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises about 1.8% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $36,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,650,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,519,000 after buying an additional 1,658,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,441,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,210,000. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,577,000 after buying an additional 6,381,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,608,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,775 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 30.56% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Argus raised Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

