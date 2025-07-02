FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 32,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,525 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 36.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,325,495 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $175,827,000 after acquiring an additional 351,431 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,960.28. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $136.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.97. The stock has a market cap of $236.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $99.71 and a 1-year high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.