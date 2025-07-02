Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

