FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average is $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

