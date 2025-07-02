FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,160 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

