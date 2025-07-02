ABLE Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $620.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $615.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $622.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $588.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $583.10.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
