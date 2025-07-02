Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $13.44.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.