iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3283 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a 2.7% increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

