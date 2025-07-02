Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,574,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,549,000 after acquiring an additional 297,840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,459,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,631,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,109,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 951,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,448,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 876,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,326,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $276.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

