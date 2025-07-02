Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $136.11 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $220.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $111.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

