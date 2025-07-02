Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NU. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 2,069.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,865 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NU by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 3.1% during the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NU opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays upped their target price on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

