Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $572.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $499.47 and a fifty-two week high of $595.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

