80 Mile (LON:80M) Posts Earnings Results

80 Mile (LON:80M – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.57) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

80 Mile Trading Down 3.8%

LON:80M opened at GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Wednesday. 80 Mile has a 1 year low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 52.05 ($0.72). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.27.

Get 80 Mile alerts:

About 80 Mile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

80 Mile Plc is an exploration and development company focused on high-grade critical metals in Tier 1 jurisdictions. With a diversified portfolio in Greenland and Finland, 80 Mile’s strategy is centred on advancing key projects while creating value through partnerships and strategic acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for 80 Mile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 80 Mile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.