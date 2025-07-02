Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 21.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th.

Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 178.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.7%.

Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.52 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Eagle Point Credit had a negative net margin of 27.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 target price on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

