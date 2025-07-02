PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY) Announces Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 648.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 465.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

