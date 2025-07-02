FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,001 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 157.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $104.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.61. The company has a market capitalization of $356.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $111.55.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

