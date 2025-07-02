Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Plans Dividend of $0.49

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4937 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This is a 50.0% increase from Great Wall Motor’s previous dividend of $0.33.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
GWLLY stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $22.34.
