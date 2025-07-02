Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Plans Dividend of $0.49

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4937 per share on Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This is a 50.0% increase from Great Wall Motor’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

GWLLY stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $22.34.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

