Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up 0.6% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on BMY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

