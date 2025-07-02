Leerink Partnrs Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 30th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Zai Lab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Zai Lab stock opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.99. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $44.34.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 60.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $106.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 1,874 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $62,048.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,716.25. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yajing Chen sold 9,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $288,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,870. The trade was a 35.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,826 shares of company stock worth $4,900,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

