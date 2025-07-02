Reliant Wealth Planning Has $395,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 0.2% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 337,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

