NovaPoint Capital LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:PSX opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $91.01 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

