Defender Capital LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA)

Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the quarter. STAAR Surgical accounts for 5.0% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 1.46% of STAAR Surgical worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical Company has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $843.00 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.58.

STAAR Surgical declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 497,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $7,917,309.21. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 13,194,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,919,881.10. The trade was a 3.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 643,885 shares of company stock worth $10,195,988 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

