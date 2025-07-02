Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $703.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $654.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $642.67. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus set a $680.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.41.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

