First Bank & Trust Buys 193 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $221.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $148.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.55.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

