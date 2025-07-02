New South Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55,275 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $10,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 21,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 26,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 104,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ARCC opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 93.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

