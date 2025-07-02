Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Position Lifted by Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 5.3% of Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 59,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 411,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 44,075 shares in the last quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 154,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,195,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

