iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

IJS opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $119.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.65.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

