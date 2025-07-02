Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Upgraded to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HTLD

Heartland Express Price Performance

HTLD stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $701.45 million, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.37 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 148,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $1,260,312.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 438,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,397. This represents a 51.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Pratt acquired 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $58,876.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,800. This represents a 28.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 619,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,232 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,338,000 after purchasing an additional 123,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 959,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 60,968 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 730,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 63,493 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 696,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 157,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $6,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.