Raymond James Financial Estimates AEM Q2 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the quarter. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEM. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.50.

NYSE:AEM opened at $117.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $126.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,663 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

